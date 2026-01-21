A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 45-year-old woman in Bolton.

Details of the Incident

James Morton, residing in Kempston Gardens, Bolton, was charged after police found an unresponsive woman at the address on Monday, 19 January 2026. Despite officers starting CPR, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Legal Proceedings and Police Appeal

Morton has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. You can contact them via 101 or their Live Chat, quoting log 863 of 19/01/26.

Information can also be shared anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.