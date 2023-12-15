Man Charged with Assault and Weapons Offences

Sussex police have formally accused a man of several serious offences, including violent acts and weapon-related crimes, involving a local woman.

Responding to a distress call on the evening of December 8, officers arrived at Ashacre Lane in Worthing, where a woman in her thirties reported being menaced by a male individual.

Lee Dyton, aged 35 and currently without a fixed residence, was apprehended in the vicinity. Upon his arrest, he was discovered carrying a knuckle duster and two knives.

Dyton faced a court hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 11. He is charged with two counts of committing assault that resulted in actual bodily harm, deliberate strangulation, exhibiting controlling or coercive behaviour, issuing death threats, two instances of carrying a knife in a public area, possessing an offensive weapon in public, and having a Class B controlled substance (cannabis).

Pending further legal proceedings, Dyton has been detained in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at a yet-to-be-determined court location.