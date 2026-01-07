Watch Live

GUN MAN CHARGED Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Bexleyheath Shooting

  • Updated: 10:45
  • , 7 January 2026
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

 

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a terrifying shooting in the heart of Bexleyheath.

The Incident

The drama unfolded in Broadway, Bexleyheath, in the early hours of Sunday, January 4, at around 2.15am. Police swooped on the scene shortly after a gunshot incident left one man badly injured.

Arrest and Charges

  • Carlos Parks, 34, from Sidcup Road, Eltham, was arrested at the scene.
  • He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
  • Parks appeared at Bromley MagistratesCourt on January 6 and was remanded in custody.

Victim’s Condition and Police Update

Another man, in his 30s, was rushed to hospital with head injuries after the shooting. Police later confirmed he is now in a stable condition.

The police cordon around Broadway, which stretched from Lion Road to Albion Road, was lifted early Monday morning, easing the tension in the area.

Community Reaction

The shooting has shaken local residents, with many expressing concern over rising gun crime in Bexleyheath.

Authorities continue to investigate the case and urge anyone with information to come forward.

 

