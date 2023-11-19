Man Charged with Causing Death by Careless Driving After Fatal Collision

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday evening as a collision on the Pentagon Island claimed the life of 31-year-old Grant Sturgess. Following an investigation, Fation Koldashi, a 30-year-old resident of Dorset Street, Derby, has been charged with several offences in connection with the incident.

Police were alerted to the collision at approximately 8pm on Sunday, November 12. Grant Sturgess, a Derby local, tragically lost his life at the scene near the entrance to Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

Police apprehended Fation Koldashi on Thursday, November 16, in relation to the collision. Today, November 18, Koldashi has been formally charged with four offences: causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision, and causing death while driving without a license.

The case was presented at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court earlier today, where Koldashi was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to appear at Derby Crown Court on December 18 for further proceedings.

For any witnesses or individuals with additional information related to the incident, authorities urge them to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.