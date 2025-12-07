Man Charged with Dangerous Driving After Fatal Willesden Crash

A Willesden man faces serious charges after a deadly collision left one pedestrian dead.

Tragic Crash on Chapel Close

Police rushed to Chapel Close, Willesden at 12:44pm on Wednesday, 3 December following reports of a car smashing into pedestrians.

Tragically, a man in his 30s died at the scene. He has been identified as Ruben Nunes, 34, from Peterborough. His devastated family has been informed and are supported by specialist police officers.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

An investigation launched immediately. On Thursday, 4 December, officers arrested a man linked to the incident.

Shakaine Dwyer, 29, from Willesden, was charged on Sunday, 7 December with causing death by dangerous driving. He is set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8 December.

Another Man on Bail Amid Ongoing Enquiries

A 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains on police bail as inquiries continue.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives urge anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam or mobile footage before, during, or after the collision to come forward.

Contact police on 101 or submit information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25Y53-PO1.