A 36-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 63-year-old in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police confirmed.

Deadly Assault at The Heath Tavern

Officers rushed to The Heath Tavern on Sussex Road at around 10.50pm on Monday, 29 December after reports of an assault between two men who knew each other. The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in a serious condition but tragically died later.

Sussex Police said, “His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Suspect Arrested at Scene

Christopher Iredale, from Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged with manslaughter and was remanded in custody. Iredale is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 January.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. You can report details online or call 101 quoting Operation Harfield.