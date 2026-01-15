Watch Live

Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death

A 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following a tragic death in Eastbourne last year.

Assault Leads To Fatality

On 26 October 2025, emergency services rushed to Canute Close after a 66-year-old man was violently assaulted. Despite being rushed to hospital, the victim died on 12 November 2025.

Suspect Faces New Manslaughter Charge

Cameron Grocutt, 24, with no fixed address, was first charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm. After the victim’s death, the Crown Prosecution Service and Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case and upgraded the charge to manslaughter.

Grocutt made a brief court appearance in Brighton Magistrates’ Court in November. He is set to return on 18 February to face the manslaughter charge.

Police Urge Witnesses To Speak Up

“The investigation remains a priority,” said Detective Superintendent Jayantha Mendis-Gunasekera. “We believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.”

