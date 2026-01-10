Watch Live

DIED THREE DAYS LATER Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death

  • Updated: 14:53
  • , 10 January 2026
Detectives have charged Hamza Shafique, 27, with manslaughter following the death of 72-year-old Stephen Jedynak in Wakefield. Shafique, from Maidstone Street, Bradford, was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Leeds MagistratesCourt today (Saturday).

Victim Found Unresponsive at Home

Stephen Jedynak was discovered unresponsive at his Crofton home three days before he died in hospital on 27 December. The tragic incident sparked a swift police investigation.

Others Arrested Released on Bail

Three other men, aged 23, 26, and 32, arrested in connection with the case have been released on bail as police continue their inquiries.

