Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences in Buckinghamshire

A 35-year-old man from Leighton Buzzard has been hit with a slew of sexual offence charges following a Thames Valley Police investigation. Goodness Sokoh was arrested on 17 December and charged with three counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault by penetration, and five counts of sexual assault.

Alleged Crimes Spanning Two Months

The charges relate to offences committed against four victims between 31 October and 17 December in Pitstone, Buckinghamshire. Sokoh appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court earlier today where he was remanded in custody.

Next Court Date Set

Sokoh is scheduled to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 19 January 2026. The investigation by Thames Valley Police remains ongoing as the case progresses.