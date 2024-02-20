Aaron Cruickshank, aged 38, facing charges for theft incidents at various stores
Gosport, United Kingdom – Aaron Cruickshank, aged 38 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with a series of shoplifting offences in Gosport, Hampshire. The charges stem from theft incidents reported at several local stores over the past few months.
Cruickshank faces the following charges:
- Theft of meat from One Stop on Elson Road on November 20, 2023.
- Theft of meat from Spar on Rowner Road on December 12, 2023.
- Theft of £38.94 worth of chocolate from Spar on Rowner Road on December 13, 2023.
- Theft of £40 worth of meat and biscuits from Tesco Express on Forton Road on February 11, 2024.
- Theft of £36.80 worth of meat and Easter eggs from Tesco Express on Forton Road on February 12, 2024.
- Theft of £4.80 worth of food from Tesco Express on Forton Road on February 13, 2024.
- Theft of £55.55 worth of meat from One Stop on Elson Road on February 15, 2024.
Following his arrest, Cruickshank was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, February 20.