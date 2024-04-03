Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne

In a tragic incident, a man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Colne. The incident occurred on New Market Street, Colne, on Sunday, March 31, at approximately 2.25pm Paramedics responded to the scene, where they found a man suffering from serious injuries

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain, a resident of Colne. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Richard tragically passed away shortly after the incident.

A postmortem examination revealed that Richard’s death resulted from multiple stab wounds.

In connection with Richard’s murder, a 44-year-old man from Colne was taken into custody on Sunday.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, detectives have formally charged the suspect, Frank Wrona, this evening.