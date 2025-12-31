Watch Live

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash

  • Updated: 16:26
  • , 31 December 2025
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash

 

A man has been hit with a murder charge following a deadly collision in Willesden on December 3.

Shakaine Dwyer Faces Murder Charge

Shakaine Dwyer, 29, from Willesden, was charged with murder on Monday, December 29. He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrate’s Court on January 19, 2026.

Dwyer was initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving just days after the crash, on December 7.

Crash Details and Victim Named

Police were called to Chapel Close, Willesden at 12:44pm after reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians.

A man in his 30s died at the scene. He has been identified as Ruben Nunes, 34, from Peterborough. His family has been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Police Investigation and Additional Arrest

An investigation started immediately after the crash on December 3. A man was arrested the following day in connection with the incident.

Another man, Gregory Ejiofor, 31, of Milton Keynes, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He appeared in custody on December 9 and will next face Southwark Crown Court on December 6.

