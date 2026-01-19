Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster

Shock in Minster as Kent Police charge a 23-year-old man with murder following a fatal stabbing.

Tragic Stabbing on Isle of Sheppey

Officers and paramedics rushed to Noreen Avenue, Isle of Sheppey, at 6:38pm on Saturday, 17 January 2026. A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds and sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

William Hepworth, 23, of Alma Road, Sheerness, was arrested shortly after the incident and has now been charged with murder.

Court Date Set

Hepworth is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 January.