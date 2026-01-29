Greater Manchester Police have charged Syed Rafay Ahmad with murder following the tragic death of a woman in Manchester on Tuesday, 27 January.

Disturbance Sparks Police Response

Officers were called to Lulworth Gardens, Wythenshawe, at 8:30am amid reports of a disturbance. Emergency services attended quickly, but sadly, the woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect in Custody Ahead of Court Appearance

Syed Rafay Ahmad, born 9 July 1981 and residing at Lulworth Gardens, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 January.