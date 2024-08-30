 Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Tredworth, Gloucester

Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Tredworth, Gloucester

Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Tredworth, Gloucester

Man Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing In Tredworth, Gloucester

A Gloucester resident, Tanaka Zivania, has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Zanele Sibanda following a tragic incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The authorities responded to a distress call at approximately 1:45 AM BST, arriving at the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road, where they discovered a woman with suspected stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Zanele Sibanda. Her next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from family liaison officers during this difficult time.

Zivania, who resides on Dora Walk in Gloucester, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 29, to face charges related to the murder.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to come forward to help ensure that justice is served.

