Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Van Incident in Ilkeston

A tragic incident in Market Place, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, has led to the death of 26-year-old Samuel Wilson and the arrest of 27-year-old Zac Newman. The event occurred around 2,10am on Saturday when a van struck a group of people, including Wilson.

Samuel Wilson, hailing from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, was hit by the vehicle and, despite attempts to save him, was pronounced dead at the scene. The news of his death has been met with profound sadness and tributes, especially from the local football community.

Zac Newman, from The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, and attempted grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

In the wake of this incident, Derbyshire Police are actively appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage that may provide further insights into the circumstances of the tragedy.

A heartfelt tribute to Mr Wilson was shared by Curzon AFC, a local football club, on social media. The club described him as a “kind, loving, funny, talented” individual and last season’s player of the year. The tribute emphasized the profound impact Wilson had on the club and its members, calling him a friend, brother, son, and boyfriend. His infectious smile and positive influence will be deeply missed by all at Curzon AFC.

In addition to the tributes, Mr Wilson’s sister has expressed the family’s immeasurable loss on a JustGiving page set up in his memory. The page has already raised over £7,000. She described the loss as leaving a “huge hole” in the hearts of the family and friends.

This incident has cast a shadow over the Ilkeston community, highlighting the sudden and devastating impact such events can have on families and communities. The police investigation continues, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward to aid in their inquiries.

The community mourns the loss of Samuel Wilson, remembering him as a cherished individual whose life was cut tragically short.