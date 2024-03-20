A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court charged with murder after an incident in the Kensington area of London.

Aston Lambert, residing at Longridge Road, SW5, will be presented in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 20, facing the serious charge of murder.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated after authorities responded to a distress call at a residential address on Longridge Road, SW5, on Sunday, March 17.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were met with a harrowing situation. Despite their best efforts, a 78-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s family has been notified of the tragic loss, and they have requested privacy as they navigate through this incredibly challenging time.

As the investigation unfolds and legal proceedings commence, authorities continue to urge anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist with inquiries.

The community’s cooperation is invaluable in ensuring that justice is served, and anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact the police immediately.