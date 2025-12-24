A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Maida Vale. Police launched a swift investigation after the attack.

Arrest Made in Deadly Kilburn Stabbing

Leon Douglas, 45, from Watford Way, Hendon, was arrested on Tuesday, 23 December on suspicion of murder. He was formally charged the next day, Wednesday, 24 December.

Douglas is currently remanded in custody and is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 27 December.

Victim Dies After Tollgate Gardens Attack

Police were called at 9:42pm on Friday, 20 December to reports of a stabbing on Tollgate Gardens, Oxford Road, Kilburn. Officers and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

A 40-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was rushed to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s next of kin during this difficult time.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 8182/19DEC. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.