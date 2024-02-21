Following a thorough investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, a man has been charged with murder in Reading.

Shazeb Khalid, aged 24 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of murder on February 20th.

The charge stems from the tragic death of Vignesh Raman, aged 38, who was discovered on Addington Road last Wednesday (14/2) after a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle. Despite efforts, Raman was pronounced deceased at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Subsequently, a murder investigation was initiated.

Khalid was apprehended on suspicion of murder on February 19th. Meanwhile, the seven men who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released on bail.

Khalid is scheduled to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on February 21st, where further details regarding the case are expected to emerge as legal proceedings progress.