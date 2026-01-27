A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of 24-year-old Drew Perham in Plymouth.

Details of the Case

Layton Randle, 19, of no fixed address in Plymouth, faces murder charges over the death of Drew Perham. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday, 24 January.

Next Court Appearance

Randle is set to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday 28 January.

Ongoing Investigation

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team opened a probe after Mr Perham was found dead in the water at Millbay Marina on Sunday, 25 January. He had been reported missing the day before.

Two other 19-year-old men — one local to Plymouth and one from Exmouth — have also been arrested on suspicion of murder. Both remain in police custody as the investigation continues.