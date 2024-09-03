Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

A 77-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Cheltenham. The charge follows an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 31, 2024. Emergency services were called to a property on Fairfield Road at approximately 3:30 AM, where they found a 67-year-old woman with serious injuries.
The suspect, identified as Charles Graham, a resident of Fairfield Road, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
The police have not released further details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.