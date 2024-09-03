 Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Person Dies Following Incident Near Gravesend Train Station

Man Sentenced to Indefinite Hospital Order for Attacks in Burnley and Lancashire

Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls

Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

Home Breaking Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man Charged With Murder Of Cheltenham Woman

A 77-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Cheltenham. The charge follows an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 31, 2024. Emergency services were called to a property on Fairfield Road at approximately 3:30 AM, where they found a 67-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The suspect, identified as Charles Graham, a resident of Fairfield Road, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The police have not released further details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.

Post Views: 6

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Police Appeal For Witnesses After Crash Claims Life Of A Man
Man Charged With Murder in Sutton Heath
Pictured is the young innocent man who was killed due to being caught in the crossfire of the shootout between the 2 gangs in Brixton
Man tried to murder friend with meat cleaver
Police release image of Queenborough Robbery suspect
Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London
Police Release CCTV Footage in Central London Rape Investigation
Breaking

See who was locked up in August including murderers and far-right protesters

Three Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing
Charity Regulator Issues First-Ever Official Warning to Local Authority
Man Rushed to Hospital After Serious Crash in Croydon
Crime Wave Hits Sunderland: Community on Edge as Incidents Escalate
TV Networks to Screen Lucy Letby Documentaries, Stirring Public Interest and Concern
Government Scraps Single Headline Grades for Schools in Major Ofsted Reform
Breaking

Police Appeal for Information on Missing Eltham Man Last Seen in Carshalton

Two Teens Arrested in Connection with Oldbury Murder of 13-Year-Old Boy
Pilot Killed in Chesterfield Plane Crash as Emergency Services Urge Public to Avoid Area
Motorists Heading for Dover May Face ‘Car Stacking’ Sites Under New EU Entry Rules
NHS Launches RSV Vaccination Program for Pregnant Women and Older Adults
Cannabis Factory Discovered After Blaze Rips Through Flat in Penge
Woman Charged with Murder After Death of Six-Year-Old Boy in Swansea
Man Stabbed During Early Morning Disturbance in Fairmeadow; Three Arrested
Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Bright Ridge, Southborough; Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Breaking

Serious Incident Causes Multiple Road Closures in Barnsley

Breaking

Murder Suspect Flees UK After Police Error, Taunts Victim’s Family

US Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Collapsing on Stage
Double ‘Shooting’ in Brixton: Man fights for his life in Suspected Gun Attack
Germany Implements Stricter Measures to Deter Illegal Migrants
Two Deaths After Notting Hill Carnival: Mother Stabbed in Front of Child and Tourist Attacked
Gordon Ramsey Chef who was attacked in the vicinity of Notting Hill Carnival has died from his injuries
Breaking News: Germany Deports 28 Afghan Immigrants Amid Plans for Continued Mass Deportations
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Armed Standoff on Heath Road: New Footage Reveals Tense Police Negotiation After Police describing it as a minor assault
Transport for London Responds to Ongoing Cyber Security Incident
A mother who drugged her six-year-old daughter in a sick plot to let her sex predator partner rape her is jailed for 17 years
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper Addresses Violent Disorder and Government Response
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Officers are seeking help to locate a pensioner missing from Dartford
Breaking

Appeal After On-Duty Officer Injured in Collision with Car

Breaking

Man Dies Following Collision in Grays

Breaking

Two Men Sentenced for Serious Sexual Offences in Bradford

Breaking

Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes into Fairview Neighborhood

RECOMMENDED

Couple Jailed for Four Years for Violent Disorder in Stoke-on-Trent
Surrey Police make referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after Three Children and Man Found Dead in Staines
Controlled Explosion on Film Set Causes Fire at Silvertown Tunnel Construction Site, Destroying Van
Explosions Near O2 Arena in Greenwich Spark Concern, Later Confirmed as Part of Filming Event
Major Explosion near Scrap Yard in Silvertown
First Pictures from Tragic Discovery in Staines: Bodies of Three Children and a Man Found in House
Breaking

16 Year Old Charged with Attempted Rape in Medway

Breaking

New TB Eradication Strategy Launched to End Badger Cull and Protect Farmers’ Livelihoods

Breaking

TK Maxx Recalls Karma Beauty Hair Dryer Brush Due to Burns Risk

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information on Escaped Prisoner

Breaking

Serving RGP Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault and Attempted Rape

Breaking

A man from Stoke-on-Trent who exploited vulnerable children for sexual gain has been jailed

Breaking

Serious Accident Closes Folkestone Road in Dover, Air Ambulance Deployed

Breaking

Six Dead and 37 Hospitalised After Consuming Fake Alcohol in Bangkok Tourist Hotspot

Breaking

Firefighters Respond to Gas Explosion in Eastbourne Shed

Breaking

M25 Chaos: Vehicle Explosion and Multi-Vehicle Collision Cause Major Disruption in Surrey

Breaking

M25 in Surrey is Closed Due to a Collision and Vehicle Fire, Motorists Advised to Expect Delays

Breaking

Major Fire in Barking Town Centre Sees 40 Firefighters Rush to the Scene

Breaking

M25 Lorry Fire Near Dartford Crossing Causes Long Delays

Breaking

Brazilian Judge Orders Shutdown of Social Media Giant X Amid Feud with Elon Musk

Breaking

Two Men Sentenced for Serious Sexual Offences in Bradford

Breaking

Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes into Fairview Neighborhood

Breaking

Couple Jailed for Four Years for Violent Disorder in Stoke-on-Trent

Breaking

Surrey Police make referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after Three Children and Man Found Dead in Staines

Top Stories