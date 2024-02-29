Detectives have taken a significant step forward in the investigation into the tragic death of Robert Weston in Harrow, charging a 19-year-old man with his murder.

Jaden Sheriff, aged 19 and residing on Forston Street, N1, was arrested on Tuesday, 27 February, under suspicion of murder. Following his arrest, he was formally charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon during the early hours of Thursday, 29 February.

Appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on the same day, Sheriff was remanded in custody until his next hearing scheduled for Monday, 4 March at the Old Bailey.

The murder investigation commenced after law enforcement officers responded to a distress call at approximately 14:05hrs on Monday, 26 February, in Hamilton Crescent. The report indicated a stabbing incident involving a man in his 30s.

Upon arrival, officers, accompanied by medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, made efforts to save the victim’s life. Despite their valiant efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification procedures are pending, Robert Weston’s family has been notified of the tragic incident and will continue to receive support from specially trained officers during this difficult time.

Following standard protocols for cases involving prior police interactions, the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards will make a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Authorities urge anyone possessing information relevant to the investigation to contact the police at 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting CAD 3619/26Feb. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.