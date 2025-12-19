A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was discovered dead at a Southwark home.

Man Held Over Woman’s Death in North Walworth

James Flanagan, from Stead Street, North Walworth, was charged with murder on Wednesday, 17 December. The victim, Julie Wilson, 58, was found dead at an address on Rodney Road on Sunday, 14 December.

Court Appearances and Investigation Underway

Flanagan appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 18 December and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 22 December.

Police were called at 2.23pm on 14 December following welfare concerns. Officers found Julie Wilson dead at the scene. Specialist officers are supporting her grieving family.

Police Appeal for Information

“Our thoughts are with Julie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” said Detective Inspector Mark Franklin of the Met’s Specialist Crime South. “While a man has now been charged, our investigation continues, and we urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact police on 101 quoting CAD 3797/14Dec.