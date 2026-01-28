Dalip Chadha, 57, has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead at a property in Ilford.

Tragic Discovery in Applegarth Drive

At around 4am on Tuesday, 27 January, police were called to an address on Applegarth Drive. Officers discovered a woman dead at the scene.

The victim is believed to be 58-year-old Vanessa Puntney-Chadha. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but her next-of-kin have been informed. They are receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Suspect Arrested at the Scene

Dalip Chadha, who also lives on Applegarth Drive and was born on 10 August 1968, was arrested immediately at the scene.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 January, charged with murder.