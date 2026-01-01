Watch Live

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman

  Updated: 23:05
  1 January 2026
Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman

Detectives have charged a man following the tragic death of 65-year-old Janet Bowen in Yateley.

Tragedy at Maple Gardens

Police were called at 9:40am on Wednesday, 31 December after Janet Bowen was found dead at her home on Maple Gardens, Yateley. Her family have been informed and are receiving support from officers.

Suspect in Custody

Michael Bowen, 34, also from Maple Gardens, has been charged with murder by the Major Crime Team. He remains in custody and is set to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 January.

