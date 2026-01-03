Man Charged with New Year’s Eve Murder of 24-Year-Old in Greater Manchester

A man has been charged with the murder of Joe Burton, 24, who was found stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve in Greater Manchester.

Fatal Stabbing in Bury

Police were called to a home on Tarn Drive, Bury, at 11.55pm on Wednesday after reports of a stabbing. Joe Burton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect in Custody

Anthony Junior Murray, 25, also from Tarn Drive, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court earlier today. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday.

Murray faces charges of murder and possession of a bladed article.