Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack

A 27-year-old man has been charged with rape following a shocking incident in Hackney. Krishnan Singh, with no fixed address, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on December 8. He has been remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 6, 2026.

Incident Reported in London Fields

The alleged attack happened shortly after 6.30pm on December 5. Initially, the crime was reported at Pollard Square Gardens, Whitechapel, where police partially cordoned off the area. However, further investigations led officers to register the incident at London Fields in Hackney.

Victim Receives Specialist Support

The victim, a woman in her 20s, is being supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues. The Metropolitan Police are treating the case with priority.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.