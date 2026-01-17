Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale

A 28-year-old man from Hale has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under 13. Hamed Mohamodie appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on January 3 and was remanded in custody.

Police Launch Investigation After Alleged Incident

Greater Manchester Police were called to a property in Hale on January 1 at 2:20pm following reports of a sexual assault involving a child. Officers swiftly arrested Mohamodie, who lives on Ashley Road.

Court Dates Set for Serious Charges

Mohamodie, born April 21, 1997, faces serious charges and will next appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on February 6, 2026. He remains in custody ahead of the hearing.