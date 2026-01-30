A man arrested after a fatal crash in Torquay last August will face no further police action. The tragic collision claimed the life of 24-year-old motorcyclist Ben Rafton.

Three-Vehicle Smash on Torwood Street

Police were called to Torwood Street at around 5.05pm on Sunday, 31 August. The crash involved a black Audi Q5, a blue Suzuki SV 650 motorcycle, and a grey Ford Ranger.

Ben Rafton, originally from Plymouth but living in Southampton, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver Arrested But No Charges

The Audi driver, a man in his 20s from Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. However, police have confirmed no evidence supports prosecuting him.

A file is now being prepared for HM Coroner as the investigation concludes.

Family Pays Emotional Tribute