Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after using his car to hit a man twice in a Wolverhampton street. His partner was convicted of robbery following the shocking attack.

Attack Details Revealed

West Midlands Police confirmed the incident happened on 2 July in Pope Road, The Scotlands area. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was seriously injured with wounds to his legs, ribs, and shoulder. Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to hospital, where he remains in recovery.

The attacker, Melvin Winters, 46, ran the victim over twice with a black Vauxhall Insignia. Winters drove towards the victim, knocking him down before circling back to strike him again while he lay on the ground.

Robbery Adds to Horror

Adding insult to injury, Josie James, 32, Winters’ girlfriend, jumped out of the vehicle and snatched a gold chain from the injured man. The pair then sped off, abandoning their victim in a distressed state.

The Vauxhall was later found abandoned in nearby Masefield Mews and seized for forensic examination. The investigation quickly identified and located Winters and James, who were arrested from separate addresses on 5 July.

Convictions and Next Steps

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Winters denied attempted murder and both he and James denied robbery. However, on 18 December, the jury convicted them on both charges. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 February. Both offenders are from Bushbury.