Watch Live

MOWED DOWN Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton

  • Updated: 08:20
  • , 24 December 2025
Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after using his car to hit a man twice in a Wolverhampton street. His partner was convicted of robbery following the shocking attack.

Attack Details Revealed

West Midlands Police confirmed the incident happened on 2 July in Pope Road, The Scotlands area. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was seriously injured with wounds to his legs, ribs, and shoulder. Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to hospital, where he remains in recovery.

The attacker, Melvin Winters, 46, ran the victim over twice with a black Vauxhall Insignia. Winters drove towards the victim, knocking him down before circling back to strike him again while he lay on the ground.

Robbery Adds to Horror

Adding insult to injury, Josie James, 32, Winters’ girlfriend, jumped out of the vehicle and snatched a gold chain from the injured man. The pair then sped off, abandoning their victim in a distressed state.

The Vauxhall was later found abandoned in nearby Masefield Mews and seized for forensic examination. The investigation quickly identified and located Winters and James, who were arrested from separate addresses on 5 July.

Convictions and Next Steps

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Winters denied attempted murder and both he and James denied robbery. However, on 18 December, the jury convicted them on both charges. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 February. Both offenders are from Bushbury.

Recommended for you

Blaze Breaks Out at Hove's Imperial Hotel
ONE INJURED Blaze Breaks Out at Hove’s Imperial Hotel
Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
ROBBERY ATTEMPT Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
GRINDR SCAMMER Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
Fire Breaks Out at Imperial Hotel in Hove
MIGRANT HOTEL BLAZE Fire Breaks Out at Imperial Hotel in Hove

Must READ

Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
MOWED DOWN Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone
St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
DRUGS HAUL St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
AI SCNDLE Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne
TRAIN ATTACK Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne
Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
DRUG RAPE CASE Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
MAJOR HAUL Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
POLICE CHASE Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home
MURDER PROBE Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home

BREAKING

TANKER BLAST Huge LPG Tanker Blast Shakes A1 Motorway Near Caserta

More For You

Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry
SUSPECT DEVICE Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry

BREAKING

MORE SEX CHARGES Russell Brand Hit with Fresh Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts

More From UK News in Pictures

McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown
CRAVING A BIG MAC McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown

BREAKING

MULTIPLE KILLED Explosion and Fire Rock Silver Lake Nursing Home Near Philadelphia
Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street
Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
TRAGIC LOSS Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey

BREAKING

FATAL AIR CRASH Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey
Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
ONE CALL Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
CRIMEWATCH APPEAL Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
SLAPPED WRIST Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
HIGH SPEED CHASE Swindon Man Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Dangerous Driving Spree
Green Party's Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
GREEN PARTY Green Party’s Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
Kfc To Open 500 New Sites And Create 7000 Jobs In Major Uk And Ireland Expansion
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER KFC Christmas Feast Hits South East London
Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
MANHUNT Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
GLASTONBURY STAGE SHOCKER Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
DRUGS DEN Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
MONSTER JAILED Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade

More From UKNIP

Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
URENT APPEAL Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
FATAL BLAZE Tragedy Strikes in South London House Fire – Woman Dies