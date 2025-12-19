Cousin Jailed for Axe Murder of Beloved Bexhill Woman

A man has been found guilty of murdering his cousin at her home in Bexhill. The shocking verdict came after a thorough police probe and gripping trial at Hove Crown Court.

Chilling Attack at Bayencourt South

Rita Lambourne, 58, was found fatally injured at her Bayencourt South house on the evening of 12 February 2025. Emergency services rushed to the scene but pronounced her dead there and then.

Her cousin, Donald Excell, 48, from Seabourne Road, was arrested two days later. He faced charges of murder and weapon possession in a public place.

Axe Attack Caught on CCTV

The court heard Excell entered Rita’s home and savagely attacked her with an axe, causing deadly injuries. CCTV footage tracked his movements before and after the assault. During police interviews, he stayed silent, offering no explanation for his brutal crime.

Police initially couldn’t find the murder weapon or clothes connected to the attack. Months later, a group of teenagers stumbled across a rucksack near a lake north of Bexhill. Inside were clothes, an axe sheath, and weights. Officers searched further and recovered the axe itself.

Financial records revealed Excell bought the axe and sheath years earlier, delivered to his home. Forensic experts confirmed Rita’s injuries matched the weapon perfectly.

Justice Served – Sentencing Set for March

On 19 December 2025, a jury at Hove Crown Court unanimously found Excell guilty of murder and weapon possession. He faces sentencing on 12 March 2026.

Detectives described the case as deeply distressing but praised their extensive investigation for bringing justice and holding Excell accountable for this violent tragedy.

Rita’s family paid heartfelt tribute, remembering her as a deeply loved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. They hope she’s remembered for her life and love, not the violent way she died.