man cut from van after serious collision on a13 in wennington

A serious collision on the A13 in Wennington this morning left one man needing to be cut from a van following a crash with a truck, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:14 AM on August 29, when police were called to the scene of a significant crash on the major roadway. Upon arrival, officers found that a van and a truck had collided, leaving both drivers injured.

The most severe injuries were sustained by a passenger in the van, prompting an urgent response from the emergency services. Firefighters were required to carefully cut the passenger from the wreckage before they could be transported to the hospital for further medical assessment. The extent of the passenger’s injuries is currently being evaluated by medical professionals.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that all involved parties are receiving medical attention, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Motorists in the area experienced significant delays as emergency services worked to manage the scene and ensure the safety of all involved.

Authorities are urging any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to come forward, as they continue to piece together what led to this serious incident.