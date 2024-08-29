 Man Cut from Van After Serious Collision on A13 in Wennington

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

UK Channel Crossings Exceed 20,000 in 2024

Teen Arrested After Stabbing Incident at Crawley’s Three Bridges Railway Station

City of London Police Launch Pop-Up Tents to Teach Life-Saving Bleed Prevention Techniques

Housing Ombudsman Orders Peabody to Improve Services Following Independent Review

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Kidane Gebrehiwot in Gloucester Following Argument

Home Breaking Man Cut from Van After Serious Collision on A13 in Wennington

Man Cut from Van After Serious Collision on A13 in Wennington

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man Cut From Van After Serious Collision On A13 In Wennington

A serious collision on the A13 in Wennington this morning left one man needing to be cut from a van following a crash with a truck, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:14 AM on August 29, when police were called to the scene of a significant crash on the major roadway. Upon arrival, officers found that a van and a truck had collided, leaving both drivers injured.

The most severe injuries were sustained by a passenger in the van, prompting an urgent response from the emergency services. Firefighters were required to carefully cut the passenger from the wreckage before they could be transported to the hospital for further medical assessment. The extent of the passenger’s injuries is currently being evaluated by medical professionals.

Man Cut From Van After Serious Collision On A13 In Wennington
man cut from van after serious collision on a13 in wennington

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that all involved parties are receiving medical attention, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Man Cut From Van After Serious Collision On A13 In Wennington
man cut from van after serious collision on a13 in wennington

Motorists in the area experienced significant delays as emergency services worked to manage the scene and ensure the safety of all involved.

Authorities are urging any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to come forward, as they continue to piece together what led to this serious incident.

Post Views: 81

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a hostel on Great Peter Street in Westminster
More than eight year’s imprisonment has been given to a man who raped a woman at his home in Dartford
Teenager Assaulted by a group of Six at Westwood Metrolink Station in Oldham
Two Arrested After Murder Investigation Launched in Rotherham
A Met homicide detective who has been involved in a number of high profile cases has been rewarded for his hard work and dedication with a prestigious national award
Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos
Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson
Breaking

Murder Inquiry Continues Following Woman’s Death in Springburn

Prison Worker Appears in Court Over Alleged Relationship with Zara Aleena’s Murderer
Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way
Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire in Peckham Rye, South East London
Four Men Charged After Violent Assault in Maidstone
Shooting on Alexander Road, Enfield, Sparks Police Response
Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests
Breaking

Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham

Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults
Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark
Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’
City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect
Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Two Delta Employees Killed and Another Injured in Tragic Incident at Atlanta Maintenance Facility
Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says
Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event
Breaking

Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield

Breaking

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins
Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated
Two Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Wiltshire
Notting Hill Carnival 2024: Police Update as of 7pm on Monday, August 26
Stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival as guns seized by police
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Talks of a New Inbetweeners Film Spark Excitement as Cast Consider Return
Telegram: From Secure Messaging to Legal Scrutiny
Potential Smoking Ban Extension to Outdoor Areas Under Consideration
Barking and Dagenham Council Launches Fundraising Campaign After Devastating Tower Block Fire
Light Aircraft Crashes on A419: Emergency Services Respond Swiftly
Tributes Pour In for Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, Stabbed to Death in Clapton
Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Early Morning Stabbing in Hackney

Breaking

Controversial Decision by BTP Bosses to Close Most ‘X’ Accounts Sparks Criticism

Breaking

96-Year-Old Woman Admits Causing Death of Pensioner in Tragic Car Crash

Breaking

Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival

RECOMMENDED

Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield
Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation
Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision
Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case
Information is sought after a man was reported missing from Canterbury
Breaking

Sunbury Stabbing: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder as Woman is Hospitalised

Breaking

Family of Five Rescued by Lifeboat After Being Cut Off by Tide at Warden Point

Breaking

Syrian Asylum Seeker Suspected in Deadly German Festival Stabbing

Breaking

France Opens Terror Probe After Synagogue Explosion; Suspect Seen with Palestinian Flag

Breaking

EasyJet Changes Hand Luggage Policy, Travellers Face New Fees for Carry-On Bags

Breaking

Police Investigating Robbery Attempt at Devizes Jewellers

Breaking

Police Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Santana from Ilford

Breaking

Southwark Underground Station ‘Assault’: Man Dies

Breaking

Prime Minister Warns of Tough Times Ahead in First Major Speech

Breaking

Escaped Prisoner Sentenced for Planned Blackpool Bank Attack Inspired by Netflix Documentary

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Police Continue Search for Missing Justyna and Her Child

Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Harlesden Shop Fire Caused by Lithium Battery in Vape

Breaking

Energy Price Cap Rise Sparks Concern as Questions Over Ofgems CEOs Salary Peak

Breaking

Sex Offenders Register Reaches Over 68,000 in England and Wales: Parents Urged to Be Vigilant

Breaking

Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival

Breaking

Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield

Breaking

Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation