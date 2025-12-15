Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident

A man was deliberately run over in what locals are calling a “very sad” and serious incident near Sidcup, sparking alarm and calls for justice in the community late on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses Speak Out

One Sidcup resident, who has asked not to be named, claims to have witnessed the shocking event, saying: “A man was run over deliberately.” She has handed over photos to the police and insists she wasn’t the only witness. The community hopes for a swift investigation and arrest.

Where Did It Happen?

Confusion surrounds the exact location of the incident, with several locals asking if it happened near Footscray or by the 7 Stars Pub on Cray River.

Community Reaction: Shock and Concern

The incident has sparked a wave of shock and sadness.

As more details emerge, Sidcup and the surrounding areas remain on edge, hoping police will quickly identify and apprehend the person responsible for this deliberate act of violence.

We have reached out to the Met Police for a statement