Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his carer in Birmingham, police revealed this week.
Irene Mbugua Found Dead
Tragedy struck when Irene Mbugua, 46, was discovered dead at a home on Markby Road, Winson Green just before 1am on 23 June last year. The single mother-of-four suffered fatal head and facial injuries.
Defendant Pleads Not Guilty
David Walsh, 34, who also lives on Markby Road, appeared via video link from HMP Birmingham on Tuesday, 6 January. He entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge.
His trial is set to begin on 23 February.
Family Pays Emotional Tribute
“We are so lost without you and we pray for grace to face each day, mum. Your beautiful smile and hearty laughter will be missed. Please just remind us on how to join the dots because we don’t have a map yet. Rest easy, you remain in our hearts forever.”