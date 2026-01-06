Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his carer in Birmingham, police revealed this week.

Irene Mbugua Found Dead

Tragedy struck when Irene Mbugua, 46, was discovered dead at a home on Markby Road, Winson Green just before 1am on 23 June last year. The single mother-of-four suffered fatal head and facial injuries.

Defendant Pleads Not Guilty

David Walsh, 34, who also lives on Markby Road, appeared via video link from HMP Birmingham on Tuesday, 6 January. He entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge.

His trial is set to begin on 23 February.

Family Pays Emotional Tribute