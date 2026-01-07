Tragic Crash in South London Leaves Man Dead at the Scene

A man in his 30s died instantly after being struck by a marked Met Police vehicle on Borough street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street in South London early Wednesday morning.

Crash Shuts Down Borough High Street, Causes Bus Diversions

The collision happened at around 12:35am on January 7. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where police officers and London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service personnel administered first aid, but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Borough High Street was closed until around 9am, causing significant disruption. Six bus routes were diverted during the closure before the road reopened.

Investigation Underway as Next-of-Kin Notified

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At 12.35am on Wednesday, January 7, a marked police vehicle on an emergency call collided with a pedestrian on Borough High Street, Southwark.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was given emergency first aid by officers before being treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Despite their best efforts, the man sadly died at the scene. “His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Cordons remain at the location and local traffic is being disrupted. “As is standard practice, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The IOPC has launched an independent investigation and officers will continue to assist.”

The London Ambulance Service confirmed they sent multiple emergency teams, including an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer, following reports of the crash.

What Happens Next?