Man Dies After Brutal Attack Outside Birmingham Bar – Family Plead for Witnesses

A man has tragically died following a savage assault outside a Birmingham bar, as his heartbroken family desperately call for witnesses to come forward and help secure justice.

Joshua Johnson-Hector Dies After Early Morning Attack

Joshua Johnson-Hector, 31, was attacked outside the Savanna Bar on Bristol Street, Birmingham, at around 4:15am on Sunday, December 28. He was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury but sadly died the next day.

Suspect Charged with Manslaughter

Richard Deakin, 37, from Halesowen, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Joshua’s death. He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on December 30 for his initial hearing.

Family Issuing Emotional Witness Appeal

“Joshua comes from a loving family who are devastated by his untimely death,” the family said in a joint statement. “We’re requesting that anyone who may have seen Joshua before, during, or after the assault please come forward and help us get justice for him.”

“Even if you witnessed something you think is unimportant, seemingly insignificant pieces of information could be crucial. Please contact the police. You can remain anonymous and every piece of information helps.”

“We’re thankful to those who have already come forward and appreciate those who continue to help. We can’t bring Joshua back, but we have the right to bring those responsible to justice.”

Police Urge Public to Help With Info and CCTV

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and our investigation continues. Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 587 of December 28, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Detectives are also seeking CCTV footage, mobile phone records, or eyewitness accounts around the time of the attack to piece together what happened.

The Investigation Continues

The assault took place in the early hours outside the busy Savanna Bar, a popular cocktail venue on Bristol Street. Officers are still gathering evidence and appealing for more witness statements.

The family’s plea highlights their trauma and their fight to see Joshua’s attackers brought to justice. With the swift manslaughter charge, police believe they have strong evidence but are eager to complete the full picture of events.

Anyone with information about this tragic incident is urged to come forward and help bring justice for Joshua Johnson-Hector.