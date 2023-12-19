Man dies after collision on the M6 near Corley Services

Warwickshire Police said in a statement: At 5.30pm on the 14th December 2023, police were called to a road traffic collision on the M6 Southbound near Junction 3 (Corley Services).

A car collided with a man on the road, leading to the closure of a portion of the M6. Sadly, the male died at the scene.

The M6 Southbound has now reopened.

If anyone saw anything that could help us with our investigation, including any dashcam footage, they can contact us by citing incident 255 of 14 December: Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report. By phone on 101. Anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111.”