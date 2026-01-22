Tragedy struck Southampton Way this morning when emergency services rushed to a collision between an e-scooter and a bus.

Man in His 20s Dies at the Scene

At 7:40am on January 22, police and ambulance crews responded to the crash. The rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Second Person Injured but Not Hospitalised

A second individual was assessed by medics at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

The Metropolitan Police confirmed no arrests have been made yet as the probe continues.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Thursday, January 22, officers attended Southampton Way, Peckham, with the London Ambulance Service, following reports of a collision between an e-scooter and a bus. The rider – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene. “His next-of-kin have been informed, and are being supported by specially-trained officers. No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101.”