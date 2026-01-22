Watch Live

TRAGIC END Young E-Scooter Rider Killed in Peckham Crash

  • Updated: 03:05
  • , 23 January 2026

Tragedy struck Southampton Way this morning when emergency services rushed to a collision between an e-scooter and a bus.

Man in His 20s Dies at the Scene

At 7:40am on January 22, police and ambulance crews responded to the crash. The rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Second Person Injured but Not Hospitalised

A second individual was assessed by medics at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

The Metropolitan Police confirmed no arrests have been made yet as the probe continues.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Thursday, January 22, officers attended Southampton Way, Peckham, with the London Ambulance Service, following reports of a collision between an e-scooter and a bus.

The rider – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next-of-kin have been informed, and are being supported by specially-trained officers. No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.41am today (Thursday, January 22) to reports of a road traffic collision in Southampton Way, Peckham. We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.

We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. Sadly, despite efforts to save his life, a person died at the scene. We checked over a second person but they didn’t need to be taken to hospital.”

