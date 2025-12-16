Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham

A man in his 50s has tragically died following a collision in Birmingham this morning. The crash involved a car and two pedestrians on Soho Road near the Whitehall Road junction shortly before 11:20am on 16 December.

Second Victim Hospitalised

The second victim, a woman in her 40s, remains in hospital with leg injuries. Officers say specially trained staff are supporting the family of the deceased during this tragic time.

Hit-and-Run Driver on the Run

The driver, who fled the scene, is still at large. Police have recovered the vehicle – a Vauxhall Corsa – near the crash site. West Midlands Police urge anyone who was in the area or has dashcam or mobile footage to come forward.

Road Closures and Investigation Underway

Soho Road remains closed in both directions as investigations continue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1819 of 16 December.