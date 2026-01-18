Watch Live

FATAL COLLISION Man dies after horror crash on M2 near Medway services

  • Updated: 22:39
  • , 18 January 2026

Serious collision on M2 coastbound lane

A man in his 50s has died in hospital following a serious crash on the M2. The smash happened around 8pm on Thursday 15 January 2026, on the coastbound side near Medway services.

Single-car crash involves gold Jaguar XF

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a single-vehicle collision. The driver, behind the wheel of a gold-coloured Jaguar XF, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital but sadly died two days later on Saturday 17 January 2026.

Kent Police launch full investigation

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is probing the circumstances. Detectives are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and assist the investigation.

