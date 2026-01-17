A man in his 80s has died in hospital following a serious collision in Larkfield. The fatal crash happened on Leybourne Way at the junction with Gighill Road at around 8:10am on Sunday 21 December 2025.

White Van Hits Elderly Pedestrian

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a white VW panel van struck the pedestrian. The driver stopped and the injured man was rushed to a London hospital, where he later died on Saturday 10 January 2026.

Witnesses and Dashcam Owners Wanted

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is continuing its probe. They are urging anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage, to come forward immediately.

Call Kent Police on 01622 798538, quoting reference XX/DH/091/25

Email: [email protected]

Upload dashcam or phone footage here

This heart-breaking tragedy has shocked the community. Police need your help to piece together what happened.