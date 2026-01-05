A 59-year-old man has tragically died following police detention in Bootle. The grim incident unfolded on Southport Road shortly before 12:24 PM on Monday.

Man Collapses During Police Contact

Merseyside Police officers detained the man, whose identity remains unknown, when he suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. Immediate CPR was administered by officers on scene, who also called for urgent help from the North West ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police Watchdog Launches Investigation

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s detention and death. This referral follows standard protocol after deaths linked to police contact.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed, and Merseyside Police offers its condolences to his family.”