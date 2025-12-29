Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire

A man has tragically died and five others were hurt in a shocking three-car collision in Hampshire over the weekend.

Fatal Crash Near New Alresford

The smash happened just before 12:44pm on Saturday, December 27, on the stretch between Bishop’s Sutton Road and Whitehill Lane. Three vehicles were involved: a Chevrolet Captiva, a Ford Mondeo, and a Honda Civic.

Despite the heroic efforts of emergency services and quick-thinking members of the public who administered first aid, a 34-year-old man from Chichester was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Five Others Hurt, Two in Critical Condition

Five more victims were rushed to Southampton General Hospital by a mix of land and air ambulances. Two patients, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, remain in life-threatening conditions.

Meanwhile, three others—a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s, and a five-year-old boy—suffered serious injuries but are reported to be stable.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

“I want to thank the members of public who provided first aid at the scene. Even for experienced emergency service professionals, it was a complex scene to be confronted with,” said Sergeant Spencer Wragg of the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit. “Our officers were supported by fire and ambulance colleagues, including air ambulances, so I would also like to thank them for their assistance. “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, so I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw any of the vehicles just prior to the crash, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 44250580645, or report online via https://orlo.uk/VOB1g.