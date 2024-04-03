Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

A tragic incident unfolded in Clondalkin over the weekend, resulting in the untimely death of a man in his 30s. The victim was assaulted outside a residential premises in the Grange View Way area shortly after 22:00 on Saturday.

Gardaí swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured man was transported to a local hospital. Despite medical efforts, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem examination is scheduled, and authorities anticipate that the results will guide the direction of the ongoing investigation.

In response to this violent incident, an incident room has been established at Clondalkin Garda Station. A dedicated team of investigators is working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the assault. Additionally, a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the victim’s family during this difficult time.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault. Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in their inquiries. The cooperation of witnesses is crucial in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life.

Gardaí are specifically appealing to individuals who may have relevant information. They are keen to hear from:

Bus Passengers: Anyone who traveled on the 13 Dublin Bus route from Clondalkin between 21.00 and 22.00 on Saturday, especially those who disembarked at the bus stop on St Cuthbert’s Road and proceeded toward Grange View Road. Local Residents: Individuals who were in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 21.30 and 22.15 or in the Grange View Way area between 22.00 and 22.30. Camera Footage: Gardaí are also requesting any available camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from these specific locations. If you have relevant material, please make it accessible to the authorities.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact: