A tragic incident unfolded on the M25 near Upminster as a man lost his life following a police chase.

The sequence of events commenced just before 1 pm yesterday afternoon (February 23) when officers attempted to pull over a car on the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway. However, the vehicle failed to comply with the instructions, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit along the motorway.

Approximately two minutes into the chase, the car collided with the roadside barrier at the A127 slip roundabout, situated at junction 29.

Despite immediate efforts by officers to provide first aid to the driver, paramedics arrived at the scene to find the man in critical condition. Tragically, he was pronounced dead before he could be transported to the hospital. No other individuals were present in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The incident has prompted a mandatory referral by the force to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and subsequent crash.

The aftermath of the collision resulted in severe traffic delays, affecting both sides of the Dartford Crossing.

Authorities urge any witnesses who have yet to come forward to assist with the investigation by contacting 101, quoting reference 3090/23Feb.