Man Dies Following Serious Collision on A27, Motorway Closed

Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s from Emsworth has tragically died following a serious single-vehicle collision on the A27 this morning. The incident occurred near the junction for Hilsea, leading to the closure of the motorway at the M27/A27 interchange.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

A police statement said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact us. Please call 101 and quote incident number 0588 of today’s date. You can also report information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

The motorway remains closed from Junction 12 eastbound to the Eastern Road turnoff, affecting both the M275 heading into the city and the M275 northbound. Traffic is being diverted off the A27 westbound at the Hilsea turnoff, and access to the A27 eastbound from the Portsbridge/Hilsea roundabout is restricted.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as police continue their investigation into the incident.