Tragedy struck the M25 near Brentwood just after 11am on December 27. A car crashed into the hard shoulder barrier on the clockwise carriageway between junctions 27 and 28, claiming the life of the driver at the scene.

M25 Crash Brings Traffic Chaos

Emergency services rushed to the scene, closing lanes for around two hours. Traffic was diverted, causing major delays as officers worked to clear the wreckage.

Driver Dies in Horror Collision

Essex Police confirmed the driver was pronounced dead on impact. A report is being prepared for the coroner as investigations continue.