A tragic crash near King George Hospital in Ilford has claimed the life of a man early this morning.

Crash Near King George Hospital

The incident happened just before 3.10am on January 14 on Barley Lane, close to the hospital. Emergency services were quick to respond after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

Rapid Response from Ambulance Crews

London Ambulance Service dispatched ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and a paramedic in a fast response car.

The first paramedic arrived in under four minutes.

A male patient was treated at the scene and rushed to hospital as a priority.

Man Pronounced Dead

Despite efforts to save him, the Metropolitan Police confirmed the man has sadly died. A file will now be prepared for the coroner as investigations continue.