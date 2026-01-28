Watch Live

FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Deadly Crash on A27 Near Falmer

  • Updated: 13:47
  • , 28 January 2026

A tragic crash on the A27 westbound near Falmer claimed the life of a man in the early hours of Wednesday, 28 January 2026. Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 2:00 am following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The adult male driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Sussex Police confirmed the victim’s family has been informed, and officers have expressed their condolences.

Teen Injured and Road Chaos

Alongside the fatality, a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the cause.

The A27 westbound was shut for several hours between Kingston Roundabout and Carden Avenue, sparking heavy delays for drivers heading through the area.

Police and Highways Issue Warnings

  • Sussex Police urged motorists to use alternative routes and drive carefully near the crash site.
  • National Highways warned of major disruptions and advised avoiding the affected stretch where possible.

Authorities remain on the case and promise to release further updates as the investigation unfolds.

