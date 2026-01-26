Watch Live

HORROR SMASH Man Dies in Horror A650 Crash – Arrests Made

  Updated: 19:33
  26 January 2026

A deadly smash on the A650 near Drighlington has left one man dead and three people in police custody.

Speeding Audi RS3 Slams Into Fence

West Yorkshire Police rushed to Wakefield Road at 9:08pm last Saturday (24 January) after a blue Audi RS3 careered off the road and crashed into a fence. The 44-year-old driver died instantly at the scene. Two passengers in the car escaped with minor injuries.

Investigators reveal the Audi was racing a grey Mercedes AMG E63 just moments before losing control and crashing.

Three Held Over Fatal Collision

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man linked to the crash. The two younger suspects have been released on bail, while the 41-year-old remains in custody.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is desperate for anyone who saw the Audi and Mercedes racing between Lockwood Way in Leeds and the crash site to come forward.

If you have dashcam footage or any information, contact West Yorkshire Police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or call 101 quoting reference 1326004718.

